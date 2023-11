U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kimberly R. Mastrocola, NCO in charge, Wing project integration, 1st Special Operations Wing, shares an answer during the 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year panel at Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium, Nov. 9, 2023, Wright Patterson, OH. The 12 Outstanding Airman Program annually recognizes enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 15:55 Photo ID: 8125222 VIRIN: 231109-O-MA885-1064 Resolution: 2931x1650 Size: 473.97 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12 Outstanding Airman Q&A [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.