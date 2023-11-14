U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Theodore M. Sebsibe, NCO in charge, electrical systems section, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, awaits to answer questions during the 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year panel at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium, Nov. 9, 2023, Wright-Patterson, OH. The 12 Outstanding Airman Program annually recognizes enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 15:55 Photo ID: 8125230 VIRIN: 231109-O-MA885-1008 Resolution: 3936x2216 Size: 811.92 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12 Outstanding Airman Q&A [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.