The 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year were seated in the Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium for a panel discussion with other Airmen at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Nov. 9, 2023, Wright Patterson, OH. The 12 Outstanding Airman Program annually recognizes enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8125217
|VIRIN:
|231109-O-MA885-1046
|Resolution:
|3936x2216
|Size:
|823.36 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Outstanding Airman Q&A [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
