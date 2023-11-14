U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dhruva S. Poluru, mission planner and strategist, 222nd Command and Control Squadron, responds during the 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year panel at Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium, Nov. 9, 2023, Wright Patterson, OH. The 12 Outstanding Airman Program annually recognizes enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)

