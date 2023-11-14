231112-N-NO246-1066 WASHINGTON (November 12, 2023) Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., and Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Va., perform at a U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass concert. The band performed at the Shaw Neighborhood Library in Washington. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 14:45 Photo ID: 8125047 VIRIN: 231112-N-NO246-1066 Resolution: 5410x3600 Size: 4.87 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble performs at Shaw Neighborhood Library [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.