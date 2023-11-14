Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble performs at Shaw Neighborhood Library [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble performs at Shaw Neighborhood Library

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231112-N-NO246-1066 WASHINGTON (November 12, 2023) Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., and Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Va., perform at a U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass concert. The band performed at the Shaw Neighborhood Library in Washington. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 14:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Navy Band
    Country Current
    Bluegrass
    Navy Music

