231112-N-NO246-1012 WASHINGTON (November 12, 2023) Musician 1st Class Sally Sandker, from Kirksville, Mo., performs at a U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass concert. The band performed at the Shaw Neighborhood Library in Washington. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8125042
|VIRIN:
|231112-N-NO246-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble performs at Shaw Neighborhood Library [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
