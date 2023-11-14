U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble performs at Shaw Neighborhood Library

231112-N-NO246-1060 WASHINGTON (November 12, 2023) Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner, from Windsor, Va., performs with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble. The band performed at the Shaw Neighborhood Library in Washington. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

