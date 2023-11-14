231112-N-NO246-1099 WASHINGTON (November 12, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble presents a concert. The band performed at the Shaw Neighborhood Library in Washington. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8125048
|VIRIN:
|231112-N-NO246-1099
|Resolution:
|5067x3371
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble performs at Shaw Neighborhood Library [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
