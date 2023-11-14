U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass ensemble performs at Shaw Neighborhood Library

231112-N-NO246-1084 WASHINGTON (November 12, 2023) Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Va., Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., and Musician 1st Class Sally Sandker, from Kirksville, Mo., perform at a U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass concert. The band performed at the Shaw Neighborhood Library in Washington. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

Date Taken: 11.12.2023
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US