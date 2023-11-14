A U.S. Air Force C-17 III Globemaster lands to deliver Avenger Air Defense Systems, and other cargo, at an undisclosed location, Oct. 28, 2023. U.S. forces are globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 02:26
|Photo ID:
|8123836
|VIRIN:
|231028-F-LJ715-1682
|Resolution:
|8227x5485
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Avenger Off-Load [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT