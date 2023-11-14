Avenger Off-Load

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers work together to unload cargo from a C-17 III Globemaster at an undisclosed location Oct. 28, 2023. As a cohesive fighting force, Airmen and Soldiers regularly work alongside one another to support several missions, including logistics to support when cargo is transferred from air to land-based transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

