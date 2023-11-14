Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avenger Off-Load [Image 4 of 6]

    Avenger Off-Load

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers work together to unload cargo from a C-17 III Globemaster at an undisclosed location Oct. 28, 2023. As a cohesive fighting force, Airmen and Soldiers regularly work alongside one another to support several missions, including logistics to support when cargo is transferred from air to land-based transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 8123834
    VIRIN: 231028-F-LJ715-1507
    Resolution: 8208x5472
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avenger Off-Load [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    mission ready
    Avenger
    Aim High

