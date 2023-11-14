A U.S. Air Force Airman works to secure cargo to a K-loader at an undisclosed location Oct. 28, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Wing operates several aerial ports within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to enable rapid global mobility for joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 02:26 Photo ID: 8123835 VIRIN: 231028-F-LJ715-1353 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.03 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Avenger Off-Load [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.