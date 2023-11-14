Avenger Off-Load

A U.S. Air Force Airman secures cargo from a C-17 III Globemaster to a K-loader with straps at an undisclosed location Oct. 28, 2023. With an enhanced forward posture, U.S. Central Command has repositioned war reserve material and other support equipment throughout the theater to sustain enduring operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

