    Avenger Off-Load [Image 3 of 6]

    Avenger Off-Load

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Airman secures cargo from a C-17 III Globemaster to a K-loader with straps at an undisclosed location Oct. 28, 2023. With an enhanced forward posture, U.S. Central Command has repositioned war reserve material and other support equipment throughout the theater to sustain enduring operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 8123833
    VIRIN: 231028-F-LJ715-1338
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avenger Off-Load [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    mission ready
    Avenger
    Aim High

