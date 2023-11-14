Avenger Off-Load

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers work together to unload Avenger Air Defense Systems from a C-17 III Globemaster at an undisclosed location Oct. 28, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System is an American self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, low-flying fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

