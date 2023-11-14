U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, reverses a snowplow during Snow Rodeo 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. The Snow Rodeo is held by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron once a year to allow leadership and different agencies to test drive the snow-clearing vehicles, giving them a chance to see how they operate and what it takes to drive them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 00:44 Photo ID: 8123779 VIRIN: 231107-F-TG061-1158 Resolution: 5345x3556 Size: 4.4 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.