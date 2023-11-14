Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, reverses a snowplow during Snow Rodeo 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. The Snow Rodeo is held by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron once a year to allow leadership and different agencies to test drive the snow-clearing vehicles, giving them a chance to see how they operate and what it takes to drive them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

