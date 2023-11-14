U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, reverses a snowplow during Snow Rodeo 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. The Snow Rodeo is held by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron once a year to allow leadership and different agencies to test drive the snow-clearing vehicles, giving them a chance to see how they operate and what it takes to drive them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8123779
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-TG061-1158
|Resolution:
|5345x3556
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT