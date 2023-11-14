Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Fighter Wing leadership stands with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership for a photo after completing Snow Rodeo 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. Leadership participated in a competition to see who could operate the vehicles accurately and precisely through the practice course that resembled what a snowplow route would look like during operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamMisawa #SnowRodeo #35thCE

