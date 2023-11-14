The 35th Fighter Wing leadership stands with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership for a photo after completing Snow Rodeo 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. Leadership participated in a competition to see who could operate the vehicles accurately and precisely through the practice course that resembled what a snowplow route would look like during operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8123782
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-TG061-1440
|Resolution:
|5033x3349
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
