    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Gonzalez, 35th Civil Engineer pavements and equipment journeyman, directs a snowplow during Snow Rodeo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron invited wing leadership to participate in the courses and training required in order to maintain the roads of Misawa Air Base, dubbed “The Snowiest U.S. Air Force Base in the World.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 00:44
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    #TeamMisawa #SnowRodeo #35thCE

