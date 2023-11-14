35th Fighter Wing leadership participates in Snow Rodeo 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. Snow Rodeo 2023 gave members of Team Misawa the chance to see how the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron clear Misawa Air Base's roadways during the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8123780
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-TG061-1200
|Resolution:
|5173x3442
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
