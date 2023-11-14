Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    35th Fighter Wing leadership participates in Snow Rodeo 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023. Snow Rodeo 2023 gave members of Team Misawa the chance to see how the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron clear Misawa Air Base's roadways during the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 00:44
    Photo ID: 8123780
    VIRIN: 231107-F-TG061-1200
    Resolution: 5173x3442
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023
    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023
    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023
    Misawa Snow Rodeo 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TeamMisawa #SnowRodeo #35thCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT