U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron arrive at the Alliance Training Area to practice fire rescue techniques, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|8121784
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-BD610-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Rescue Training [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
