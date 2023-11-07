U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Sander and Staff Sgt. Britt Beshear, firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, carry a water line and breaching tools up a staircase during a training exercise on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 05:01 Photo ID: 8121799 VIRIN: 231106-A-BD610-1144 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 9.24 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Rescue Training [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.