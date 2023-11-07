Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Rescue Training [Image 19 of 20]

    Fire Rescue Training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Peterson, a firefighter assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron drives a Rosenbauer Panther Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting truck during a training exercise on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 8121801
    VIRIN: 231106-A-BD610-1187
    Resolution: 8064x5376
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Military Operations Urban Terrain
    86 AW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope

