U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton Mueller and Senior Airman Anthony Sanders, firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, use the buddy system to don their protective equipment, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|8121786
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-BD610-1017
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Rescue Training [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
