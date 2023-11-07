Fire Rescue Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton Mueller and Senior Airman Anthony Sanders, firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, use the buddy system to don their protective equipment, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 11.06.2023
Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE