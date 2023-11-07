Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Rescue Training [Image 13 of 20]

    Fire Rescue Training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron simulate using an automated external defibrillator during a practice fire rescue, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 8121795
    VIRIN: 231106-A-BD610-1116
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fire Rescue Training [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

