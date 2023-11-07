A U.S. Army medic drops into a pool as part of a combat water survival event during the first day of the 2023 Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2023.
Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
