Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 4 of 5]

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    A U.S. Army medic drops into a pool as part of a combat water survival event during the first day of the 2023 Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 8121512
    VIRIN: 231113-A-MP517-1002
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eighth Army medics compete for &lsquo;best medic&rsquo; title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT