Two U.S. Army medics go over a written exam on the first day of the annual Eighth Army Best Medic Competition Nov. 13, 2023. The week-long event began on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, and tests Army medics on their Soldier and medical skills while navigating obstacles and stressful environments.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8121511
|VIRIN:
|231113-A-MP517-1005
|Resolution:
|5465x3904
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
