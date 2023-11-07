Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 3 of 5]

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Diego Figueroa 

    8th Army

    Two U.S. Army medics go over a written exam on the first day of the annual Eighth Army Best Medic Competition Nov. 13, 2023. The week-long event began on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, and tests Army medics on their Soldier and medical skills while navigating obstacles and stressful environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 8121511
    VIRIN: 231113-A-MP517-1005
    Resolution: 5465x3904
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eighth Army medics compete for &lsquo;best medic&rsquo; title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT