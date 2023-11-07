Soldiers competing for the title of Best Medic prepare for a combat water survival event at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2023. The annual Eighth Army Best Medic Competition kicked off earlier in the day. Army medics from around the Korean peninsula will be tested on their medical professional skills along with their Soldier skills for a week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 8121510 VIRIN: 231113-F-MD517-1003 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.24 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.