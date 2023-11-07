Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

By Spc. Joseph Enoch



The annual Eighth Army Best Medic Competition kicked off Nov. 1 on Balboni Field, Camp Humphreys, with a physical fitness assessment. The week-long event will test Army medics on their Soldier and medical skills while navigating obstacles and stressful environments.



“The best medic challenge is a rigorous five-day event testing their physical fitness, mental toughness and testing some medical skills as well,” said Sgt. Maj Kiriagos Bauer, the medical operations non-commissioned officer for the 2nd Infantry, ROK-U.S. Combined Division.



The fitness test started with a one mile run in their tactical vest and advanced combat helmet. After the run, they completed 25 dead stop push-ups, followed by 16 kettlebell swings, a 50-meter kettlebell carry, and 25-meter-high crawl and low crawl and three-to-five second rushes, culminating with an exhausting one-mile run.



“I did best medic at Fort Campbell (Kentucky) last year,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Tursi, a competitor from 2nd Infantry Division. “I already know what to expect this time around thanks to my previous experience, and (my experience) will be a tremendous asset I bring into the competition this year.”



To be named the coveted Eight Army Best Medic, competitors have to pass not only a physical fitness test but also a written exam. They also will need to demonstrate expertise and ability in a combat water survival swim test, foot march, stress shoots using both the M17 pistol and the M4A1 carbine, obstacle course negotiation, chemical, biological, radiological nuclear, tactical combat casualty care lane, prolonged field care lane, day and night land navigation, and buddy run.



Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph, Regional Health Command Pacific senior enlisted advisor, gave opening remarks to the competitors prior to them taking a medical situations written test.



“We want people to know that the best medics are responding to the call,” Joseph said.



The first day closed out with a tactical swim where competitors swam in their Army fatigues. This training will be crucial when they conduct the combat water survival test on Friday Nov. 17.

