Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

U.S. Army combat medic specialists assigned to Eighth Army run around a track to begin the 2023 Eighth Army Best Medic Competition Nov. 12, 2023, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The Best Medic Competition is a two-Soldier team competition that challenges U.S. Army medics in intense, continuous, and realistic operational environments.
11.13.2023
11.14.2023
|8121509
|231113-A-MP517-9999
|6272x4480
|4.13 MB
|KR
|3
|0
