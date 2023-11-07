Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 1 of 5]

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Diego Figueroa 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army combat medic specialists assigned to Eighth Army run around a track to begin the 2023 Eighth Army Best Medic Competition Nov. 12, 2023, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The Best Medic Competition is a two-Soldier team competition that challenges U.S. Army medics in intense, continuous, and realistic operational environments.

