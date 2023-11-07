U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Vasquez, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. Communication can be degraded while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, so Airmen work together to inspect and communicate with the pilot to ensure the aircraft is ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 16:21 Photo ID: 8121153 VIRIN: 231109-F-HU126-1113 Resolution: 8126x5417 Size: 15.9 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.