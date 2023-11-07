Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A gas mask sits on a container at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. The 74th Fighter Generation Squadron trained in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear to prepare for a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack that may arise in a real-world future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 8121152
    VIRIN: 231109-F-HU126-1059
    Resolution: 7545x5030
    Size: 14.13 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

