74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

A gas mask sits on a container at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. The 74th Fighter Generation Squadron trained in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear to prepare for a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack that may arise in a real-world future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

