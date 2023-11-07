U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dustin Keating, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares an aircraft for take-off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. MOPP gear comprises layered protective outerwear, including suits, boots, gloves, and a mask, designed to shield the user from contaminants stemming from potential chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8121151
|VIRIN:
|231109-F-HU126-1075
|Resolution:
|7939x5293
|Size:
|17.15 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT