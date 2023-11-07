U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dustin Keating, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares an aircraft for take-off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. MOPP gear comprises layered protective outerwear, including suits, boots, gloves, and a mask, designed to shield the user from contaminants stemming from potential chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 16:21 Photo ID: 8121151 VIRIN: 231109-F-HU126-1075 Resolution: 7939x5293 Size: 17.15 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.