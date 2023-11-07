Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 3 of 6]

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dustin Keating, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares an aircraft for take-off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. MOPP gear comprises layered protective outerwear, including suits, boots, gloves, and a mask, designed to shield the user from contaminants stemming from potential chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 8121151
    VIRIN: 231109-F-HU126-1075
    Resolution: 7939x5293
    Size: 17.15 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT