74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jaymes Melvin, middle left, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft section chief, speaks with maintenance Airmen at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. The 74th FGS Airmen trained in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear to prepare for the upcoming exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

