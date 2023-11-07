Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 2 of 6]

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Vasquez, left, and Airman Gabrielle Shipley, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs, don Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. MOPP gear protects the Airmen from contaminants coming from chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 8121150
    VIRIN: 231109-F-HU126-1033
    Resolution: 7466x4977
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT