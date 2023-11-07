U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Vasquez, left, and Airman Gabrielle Shipley, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs, don Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. MOPP gear protects the Airmen from contaminants coming from chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
74th FGS trains for chemical warfare before Mosaic Tiger 24-1
