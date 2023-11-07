Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game [Image 6 of 6]

    367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and 2023 Miss Colorado, takes a selfie with Ricky the Recruiter at the USAFA vs. U.S. Army football game at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Marsh, who grew up in Arkansas, won the Miss Colorado competition less than a week before graduating and receiving her commission as a 2nd Lt in the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

    NCAA
    USAFA
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Air Force vs Army
    367th Recruiting Squadron
    Miss Colorado

