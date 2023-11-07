367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game

2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and 2023 Miss Colorado, takes a selfie with Ricky the Recruiter at the USAFA vs. U.S. Army football game at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Marsh, who grew up in Arkansas, won the Miss Colorado competition less than a week before graduating and receiving her commission as a 2nd Lt in the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

