367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game

2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and 2023 Miss Colorado, poses for a photo with Ricky the Recruiter at the USAFA vs. U.S. Army football game at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Marsh stopped by the USAFA admissions recruiting booth to help promote the service academy by sharing her experiences with interested visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

