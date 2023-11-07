367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game

Tech. Sgt. Abraham Farias, 367th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter, takes a selfie with Ricky the Recruiter at the U.S. Air Force Academy vs. U.S. Army football game at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Farias, whose recruiting zone is in the nearby city of Aurora, supported the game-day festivities by distributing USAF gear, information, and opportunities to interested patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

