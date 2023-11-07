Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game [Image 3 of 6]

    367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Tech. Sgt. Abraham Farias, 367th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter, takes a selfie with Ricky the Recruiter at the U.S. Air Force Academy vs. U.S. Army football game at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Farias, whose recruiting zone is in the nearby city of Aurora, supported the game-day festivities by distributing USAF gear, information, and opportunities to interested patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 18:53
    Photo ID: 8120016
    VIRIN: 231104-F-TK640-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NCAA
    USAFA
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Air Force vs Army
    367th Recruiting Squadron
    Miss Colorado

