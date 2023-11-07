367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game

Patrons at U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Army game visit with USAF recruiters at the Born to Fly, national recruiting asset at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Local USAF recruiters assigned to the 367th Recruiting Squadron and USAFA admissions recruiters supported the game by connecting with game-day patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

