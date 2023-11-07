A U.S. Air Force Academy fan competes in a pull-up challenge at the Born to Fly national recruiting asset at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Recruiters encouraged game-day patrons to participate in the physical and virtual reality challenges offered at the Air Force Recruiting Service recruiting asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8120017
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-TK640-1113
|Resolution:
|5630x3746
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT