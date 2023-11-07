367RCS connect with fans at Air Force vs Army game

A U.S. Air Force Academy fan competes in a pull-up challenge at the Born to Fly national recruiting asset at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023. Recruiters encouraged game-day patrons to participate in the physical and virtual reality challenges offered at the Air Force Recruiting Service recruiting asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

