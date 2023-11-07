Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen [Image 9 of 11]

    Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson Peacock (left), 823rd Base Defense Squadron small unmanned surveillance aircraft system operator, launches a drone while U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Curtis Filliyor (right), 823rd Base Defense Squadron small unmanned surveillance aircraft system operator, monitors another drone’s feed to support the full mission profile exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 2, 2023. Receiving live data from the drones helps Airmen on the ground be more tactically aware and prepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    This work, Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen

    Full Mission Profile
    823rd BDG

