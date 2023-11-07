Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen [Image 5 of 11]

    Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron carries his parachute and gear during a Full Mission Profile exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 2, 2023. Pararescuemen are trained to carry upwards of 100 pounds of gear into the field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 8117388
    VIRIN: 231102-F-NU502-1379
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    38th RQS
    Full Mission Profile
    823rd BDS

