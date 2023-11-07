Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron carries his parachute and gear during a Full Mission Profile exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 2, 2023. Pararescuemen are trained to carry upwards of 100 pounds of gear into the field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

