U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron navigate in formation during a Full Mission Profile exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 2, 2023. The training was an 18-hour extended duty day of active training with 12 hours of it being focused on mission execution. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8117390
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-NU502-1476
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|978.33 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT