Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron scans for threats during a Full Mission Profile exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 2, 2023. The training empowered Airmen in decision making thus enabling initiative, flexibility and responsiveness for mission success in real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

