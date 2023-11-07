Joint Full Mission Profile exercise empowers Airmen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cailin Brown, 823rd Base Defense Squadron small unmanned surveillance aircraft system operator, maintains communications at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 2, 2023. Airmen from 823rd BDS used the rappel tower to launch drones to support the full mission profile exercise with the 38th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

