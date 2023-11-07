GSC23, featuring the best of Air Force Global Strike Command

Competitors stand up to cheer at the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony on Nov. 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Global Strike Challenge score posting ceremony is held every other year, based on scores that units report after competing in events throughout the summer months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

Date Taken: 11.08.2023
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US