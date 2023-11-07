GSC23, featuring the best of Air Force Global Strike Command

Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., pose for a photo with the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, the Air Force Global Strike Command commander, Gen. Thomas Bussiere and the AFGSC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith after the 341st MW was awarded the Blanchard trophy at the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony on November 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Blanchard trophy was awarded to the 341st MW for earning the highest combined score in intercontinental ballistic missile operations, helicopter operations, ICBM maintenance and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wiliam Pugh)

