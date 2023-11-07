Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GSC23, featuring the best of Air Force Global Strike Command [Image 5 of 8]

    GSC23, featuring the best of Air Force Global Strike Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., pose for a photo with the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, the Air Force Global Strike Command commander, Gen. Thomas Bussiere and the AFGSC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith after the 341st MW was awarded the Blanchard trophy at the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony on November 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Blanchard trophy was awarded to the 341st MW for earning the highest combined score in intercontinental ballistic missile operations, helicopter operations, ICBM maintenance and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wiliam Pugh)

