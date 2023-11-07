Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GSC23, featuring the best of Air Force Global Strike Command [Image 7 of 8]

    GSC23, featuring the best of Air Force Global Strike Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The scoreboard is illuminated on the stage at the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony on Nov. 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Helicopter Operations and Security Forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

