GSC23, featuring the best of Air Force Global Strike Command

Staff Sgt. Richard Hutson, the master of ceremony for the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony, rallies the audience on Nov. 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony is intended to be a celebration of all the effort put in over the past two years by each participating wing in Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

