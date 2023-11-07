Yokota Airmen honor Veterans in retreat ceremony

Military personnel salute in formation during a Veterans Day retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. Members from each group at Yokota took their place in formation for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
