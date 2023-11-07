Military personnel salute in formation during a Veterans Day retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. Members from each group at Yokota took their place in formation for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 8115259 VIRIN: 231109-F-PM645-3649 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 3.37 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airmen honor Veterans in retreat ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.