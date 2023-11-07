(Left to right) Airman David Day, 730th Air Mobility Squadron, Senior Airman Nickolas Iglesias, 374th Maintenance Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Rogelio Espinoza-Harroun, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron march in formation during a Veterans Day retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans and coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other counties, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 8115256 VIRIN: 231109-F-PM645-3636 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.31 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airmen honor Veterans in retreat ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.