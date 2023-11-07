Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen honor Veterans in retreat ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    Yokota Airmen honor Veterans in retreat ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman with the Band of Pacific plays taps during a Veterans Day retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans and coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other counties, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

