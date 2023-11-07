Yokota Airmen honor Veterans in retreat ceremony

An Airman with the Band of Pacific plays taps during a Veterans Day retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans and coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other counties, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

